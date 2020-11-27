New
Spanx · 1 hr ago
20% off
free shipping
Spanx's Best Sale of the Year is, in fact, its best sale of the year Shop Now at Spanx
Tips
- Select Spanx styles are 50% off
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Victoria's Secret · 5 hrs ago
Victoria's Secret Black Friday Sale
Save on bras, panties, fragrances, slippers, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Notable discounts:
- Up to 70% off marked sale items
- Buy one, get one 50% off on marked items.
- Bag a free tote worth $58 with orders of $100 or more via "BFTOTE".
- Mists and Lotions for $8
- Slippers for $14.50
- $25 lounge bras
- 5 Panties for $30
- Cozy Robes for $35
- Orders of $50 or more ship for free. (Otherwise, shipping adds a flat $8.)
Frederick's of Hollywood · 20 hrs ago
Fredericks of Hollywood Sale
7 pairs of panties for $16
free shipping
Add 7 pairs to cart, then apply code "HELLO10" to see the final price. That's a minimum savings of $51 off the list price, and just $2.29 per pair. Buy Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Frederick's of Hollywood · 20 hrs ago
Fredericks of Hollywood Black Friday Sale
60% off lingerie + extra 20% of
free shipping
Shop over 230 discounted styles, and save an extra 20% off with coupon code "HELLO10". Plus, all orders ship free. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Victoria's Secret · 4 mos ago
Victoria's Secret Clearance
up to 87% off
