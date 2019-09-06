Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves for $63.20 with free shipping. That's $26 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Modern No Tools Student Desk in White or Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in Black for $79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
