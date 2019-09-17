New
SpaceMaster Transforming Expandable Table / Office Desk
$65
free shipping

That's a $5 drop from two weeks ago and a low today by $147. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VMInnovations via eBay.
  • measures 47.2" x 31.5" x 29.5" when unfolded
