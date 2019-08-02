- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Soylent offers its Soylent Squared Variety Pack for $32.30 a month with free shipping via Subscribe & Save. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Altoids Arctic Mints 1.2-oz. Tin 8-Pack in Peppermint for $8.98. Clip the 20% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $6.73 and bag free shipping. That's a little under buck less than our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also around $6 below what you'd expect to pay in your local store.) Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Quaker Instant Grits Variety Pack 48-Count Box for $5.75. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $5.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although it was pennies less in October. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Monster Energy Drink 16-oz. Can 24-Pack in Original for $30.38. Clip the $4.99 clippable coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $25.39 and bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although it was a buck less a year ago. Buy Now
