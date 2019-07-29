- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Southwire 50-Foot SJTW Heavy-Duty 12/3 3-Prong Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord for $26.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39. Plus, Amazon Prime Members bag free shipping. That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $7, although it was pennies less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit for $51.16 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same. Home Depot charges about a buck more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
