Walmart · 11 mins ago
Southwire 50-Foot SJTW 12/3 3-Prong Outdoor Extension Cord
$26 $37
free shipping

Walmart offers the Southwire 50-Foot SJTW Heavy-Duty 12/3 3-Prong Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord for $26.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11 today. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Home Depot both match
  • lighted end indicates power is on
  • weather-resistant flexible vinyl jacket
  • 12-gauge heavy-duty wire
  • reinforced blades
  • made in the USA
  • Model: 2588SW0002
