DealBase · 30 mins ago
Southwest Low Fares on Fall Flights
from $40 1-way
Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights on over 200 routes with prices starting at $39.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $18. Book this travel deal by July 4 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Shop Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found a lower price on flights departing on September 10 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/4/2019
    Published 30 min ago
