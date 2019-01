Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers Southwest Airlines 1-Way Fares to Latin America , with prices starting at. (On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $174. This price is valid for flights from Fort Lauderdale, FL, (FLL) with arrival in George Town, Grand Cayman Island, (GCM) on February 5. Note that blackout dates and other conditions may apply. Book this travel deal by January 24 for travel from January 29 through May 16.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.