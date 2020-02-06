Open Offer in New Tab
Southwest Airlines Sweet Nothings Just for You Sale
Fares from $54 1-way

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $22. Shop Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on March 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 6 for flights through May 20.
