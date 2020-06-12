New
DealBase · 53 mins ago
from $49 1-way $51
Book ahead and save at least $2 on select routes, with any travel funds from cancellation valid until 2022. Buy Now at DealBase
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 29 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Charleston, SC (CHS).
- Book this travel deal by June 12 for flights through August 31.
- If you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes before its scheduled departure, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket can be used through September 7, 2022.
Details
Expires 6/12/2020
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
DealBase · 1 day ago
Icelandair Fares to Europe through Feb '21
from $286 roundtrip $641
That's the best starting price we've seen for Icelandair roundtrip fares in over three years and the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers now by at least $366. Buy Now at DealBase
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 18 from Newark, NJ (EWR) to Oslo, Norway (OSL), with return on October 22.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Book this travel deal by June 11 for travel from October 1 through February 28, 2021.
DealBase · 3 wks ago
Aer Lingus Autumn Fares to Europe
from $427 round-trip $481
That's the lowest price we could find for select fares on a comparable 4-star carrier by $55. Plus, if you need to alter your vacation plans, change fees are waived for travel through September 30. Buy Now at DealBase
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 22 from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 29.
- Of note, if you're scheduled to fly before September 30, you can change the date of your trip with no change fee, although a fare difference may apply.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Book this travel deal by September 1 for flights from September 1 through October 31.
