DealBase · 44 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Summer Fare Sale
from $49 1-way $51

Book ahead and save at least $2 on select routes, with any travel funds from cancellation valid until 2022. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 31 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Charleston, SC (CHS).
  • Book this travel deal by June 12 for flights from May 26 through August 31.
  • If you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes before its scheduled departure, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket can be used through September 7, 2022.
  • Expires 6/12/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
