DealBase · 53 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Spring Travel Fare Sale
from $49 1-way $73

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 19 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Atlanta, GA (ATL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 23 for flights from January 28 through May 14.
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
