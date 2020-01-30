Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Spring Travel Sale
from $49 1-way $65

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes this spring by $16. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Nashville, TN (BNA) with arrival in Atlanta, GA (ATL) on February 12.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 30 for flights from February 11 through May 20.
  • Expires 1/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
