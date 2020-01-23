Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 55 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Flights
from $49 1-way $76

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $27. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on February 12.
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register