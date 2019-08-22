New
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Flights
from $49 1-way

Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $48.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $12. Book this travel deal by August 22 for travel from September 10 through March 5, 2020. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Burbank, CA (BUR), with arrival in San Jose, CA (SJC) on September 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
