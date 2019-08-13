New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Flights
from $45 1-way

Southwest Airlines via Dealbase offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $44.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $42. Book this travel deal by August 15 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower prices within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) with arrival in Long Beach, CA (LGB) on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares Las Vegas Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register