Ends Today
DealBase · 37 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares through October
from $49 1-way $53

Dreaming of that fall vacation? Book now and save at least $4 on select routes, with no cancellation fees if plans change. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 10 from Detroit, MI (DTW) to Chicago, IL (MDW).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from May 19 through October 30.
  • Of note, Southwest Airlines has no cancellation fee; as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure, those funds can be used for future travel.
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
