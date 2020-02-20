Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 43 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $54 1-way $81

That's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable carrier by $27. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 17 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Atlanta, GA (ATL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 20 for flights from March 3 through May 20.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
