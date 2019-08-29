New
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $51 1-way $58

Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $7. Book this travel deal by August 29 for travel from September 17, 2019, through March 5, 2020. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 16 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Long Beach, CA (LGB).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
