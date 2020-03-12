Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-way $57

That's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable carrier by $8. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on May 28 from Detroit, MI (DTW) to St. Louis, MO (STL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from March 24 through June 6.
  • Of note, Southwest Airlines has no cancellation fee; as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure, those funds can be used for future travel. Click here for more information.
