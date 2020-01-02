Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-way $65

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $16. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Nashville, TN (BNA) with arrival in Atlanta, GA (ATL) on January 22.
  • Book this travel deal by January 2 for travel between January 14 and May 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 1/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
