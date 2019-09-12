New
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-way

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $28. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on October 8.
  • Book this travel deal September 12 for travel from September 24 through March 5.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
