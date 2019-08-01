New
Ends Today
DealBase · 16 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $45 1-Way

Ending today, Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $44.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $4. Book this travel deal by the end of the day for travel from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 10 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares Las Vegas
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register