DealBase · 52 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $40 1-Way
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $39.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $33. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Long Beach, CA (LGB).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 52 min ago
