DealBase · 36 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
$49
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $48.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $20. Book this travel deal by June 20 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 7 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 36 min ago
