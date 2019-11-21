Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares 3-Day Sale
from $49 1-way

Save on 200 fall and winter routes. (It's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $38.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Nashville, TN (BNA) with arrival in Atlanta, GA (ATL) on December 3.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register