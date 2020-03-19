Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fare Sale
from $49 1-way $57

Save at least $9 on late spring travel with no cancellation fees. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • Book this travel deal by March 19 for travel from April 7 through June 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Of note, Southwest Airlines has no cancellation fee; as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure, those funds can be used for future travel.
