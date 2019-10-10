New
DealBase · 49 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fall & Winter Flights
$49

That's the lowest price we could find by $48 for this route on another airline. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 23 from Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose CA (SJC).
  • Book this travel deal by October 10 for flights from October 22, 2019, through March 5, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/10/2019
    Published 50 min ago
    Verified 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register