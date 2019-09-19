New
DealBase · 41 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $49 1-way

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $19. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on November 19.
  • Book this travel deal by September 19 for travel from October 31 through December 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register