DealBase · 1 hr ago
Southwest Airlines Late Summer / Fall Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-Way $59

Dreaming of that fall vacation? Book now and save at least $10 on select routes, with no cancellation fees if plans change. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Houston, TX (HOU) with arrival in Austin, TX (AUS) on August 26.
  • Book this travel deal by April 30 for travel from August 18 through October 30.
  • Of note, Southwest Airlines has no cancellation fee; as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure, those funds can be used for future travel.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
