Southwest Airlines International Fares to Caribbean & Latin America
from $69 1-way

Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way international fares with prices starting from $68.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $16. Book this travel deal by July 25 for travel from September 3 through December 11. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) with arrival in Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) on September 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
