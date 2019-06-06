New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
from $70 1-Way
Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Latin America, with prices starting at $70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $30. Book this travel deal by June 6 for travel from August 20 through December 11. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 20 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
Expires 6/6/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Expedia · 5 days ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 23 hrs ago
Qatar Airways International Fares
from $674 Round-Trip
Qatar Airways via DealBase offers round-trip international fares from select cities in the U.S., with prices starting at $674. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $73. Book this travel deal by June 6 for flights between September 1 and November 27. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Qatar Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 1 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Delhi, India (DEL), with return on September 22.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 day ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $49. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $13. Book this travel deal by June 10 for flights between August 6 and 28. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 6 from Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
New
ShermansTravelSearch · 34 mins ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $29 1-Way
Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $29. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 18 through August 28. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "FlyFrontier.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on June 19 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to San Diego, CA (SAN).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 mo ago
Hainan Air Fares to Asia
from $376 roundtrip
Save at least $14 on flights to Shanghai, Beijing, more
Hainan Air via DealBase discounts select Hainan Air Roundtrip Flights to China from select cities in the U.S., with prices starting from $376.31. (On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; on Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $14. This price is valid on flights departing on August 27 from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX), with arrival in Shanghai, China, (PVG) and return on September 3. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.
All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $398 Round-Trip
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $398. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $40. Book this travel deal by June 6. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 19 from Oakland, CA (OAK) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on August 29.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
