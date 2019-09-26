New
DealBase · 21 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Fall & Winter Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-way

Save at least $38 on 200 routes nationwide. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on October 15.
  • Book this travel deal by September 26 for travel from October 8 through March 5, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 21 min ago
