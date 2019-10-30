New
DealBase · 58 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Fall & Winter Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-Way

Save up to $32 on 200 routes through March 2020. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower rates within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on November 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by October 31 for travel from November 12 through March 5.
