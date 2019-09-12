New
Southwest Airlines Fall & Winter Fares
from $49 1-Way

Southwest Airlines via Dealbase offers 1-way fall and winter nationwide fares with prices starting from $48.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select fares by at least $28. Book this travel deal by September 12 for travel from September 24 through March 5, 2020. Buy Now

  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Nashville, TN (BNA) on November 5.
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
  • Expires 9/12/2019
