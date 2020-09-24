New
free w/ Fare Purchase
Purchase and complete one flight from now through November 15 - then from January 6 through February 28, 2021, whenever you fly, you'll get a Companion Pass for free. Shop Now
Tips
- Register as a Rapids Reward Member (Not a member? It's free to join. )
- Purchase one flight by September 24, 2020; complete that flight by November 15, 2020.
- You will be able to designate your Companion when the Companion Pass is added to your account (on January 6). From January 6 through February 28, whenever you fly on Southwest, your Companion can fly with you for just the taxes and fees.
- Please see the landing page for all details.
Details
Expires 9/24/2020
