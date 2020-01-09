Open Offer in New Tab
New
Southwest Airlines 3-Day Nationwide Fare Sale
from $49 1-way $73

Save on 200 winter and spring routes. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $24.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 11 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Atlanta, GA (ATL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from January 21 through May 14.
