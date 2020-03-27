Personalize your DealNews Experience
Cabin fever setting in? Are the natives getting restless? Get outside! Get some fresh air! Take these bubbles out to the backyard with you for a great quarantivity for the kiddos, and enjoy their joy because this deal is $6 less than you'd pay to get it shipped from Walmart. Buy Now
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with over 150 printable coloring pages and a range of lesson plans for free. Shop Now at Crayola
Save on LEGO Harry Potter, Super Heroes, Classic, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $70 less than most major retailers.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.97. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $442 on a plethora of programming materials. Buy Now at StackSocial
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
