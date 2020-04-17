Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 41 mins ago
Soundview Executive Book Summaries 1-Year Subscription
$50 $99
online access

This is a great way to narrow down books to help hone your business skills, all while saving $50. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • 7 new assets every month
  • access through browser or smartphone
  • categories include Management & Leadership, Motivation, HR, Technology, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and more
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/17/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Business Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register