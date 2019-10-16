New
Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth Speaker
$20 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • available in Black
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • frequency response of 120Hz to 18kHz
  • up to 25 hours of playback
  • Model: QK9-00239
