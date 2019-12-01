Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth Speaker
$10 $40
free shipping

Low by at least $20 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay
Features
  • frequency response of 120Hz to 18kHz
  • up to 25 hours of playback
  • Model: QK9-00239
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Soundstream
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register