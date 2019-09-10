New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Soundproofing Acoustic Panel 96-Pack
$65 $88
free shipping

That's $15 under our May mention and is the best we've ever seen. (It is also the lowest price we could find for a similar pack by $23.) Buy Now

Features
  • Model: MG12121
  • each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
  • designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home Improvement eBay
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register