eBay · 29 mins ago
Soundproofing Acoustic Panel 96-Pack
$64 $83
free shipping

That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Egrandmart via eBay.
  • each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
  • designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
  • Model: MG12121
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Home Improvement
