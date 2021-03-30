New
StackSocial · 36 mins ago
Soundbrenner Pulse Wearable Metronome
$69 $99
$3 shipping

Use coupon code "DN30" to get the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • vibrating metronome (7x stronger than the average smartphone)
  • Tap your fingers & the tempo will follow your taps
  • Control wheels to adjust the tempo
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN30"
  • Expires 4/9/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Musical Instruments StackSocial
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register