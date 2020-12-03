If movie theaters are off limits for you right now, you can still get the theater experience at home and save some cash, too. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 Soundbar for $399.99 ($600 off).
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Discounts on a selection of soundbars, speakers, and more, with prices as low as $68. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $278 (a$2 low).
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
It's the first deal we've seen on this new all-in-one device.
Update: It's now in stock on December 5, but can still be purchased at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Target, Best Buy, and B&H charge the same
- Built-in 4K streaming device
- Includes Roku Voice Remote
- Four 8-watt internal speakers
- Works with Alexa and AirPlay
- Streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
Save up to $60 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Search for "022RXV6ABL" for the 7.2 model for $549.95 ($50 off).
- This item is out of stock until November 30 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 80W per channel into 8 ohms
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- MusicCast wireless connections
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control devices
- HDMI 2.1 audio/video switching (4 in, 1 out)
- supports HDR10 and HDR10+
- Ethernet port
- AM/FM tuner
- Model: RX-V4ABL
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL HDI-1600 Bookshelf Speaker in Satin Walnut for $684 ($216 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV pictured for $2,597 ($900 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
