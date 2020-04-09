Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $2 off and an interesting way to monitor your home's security. Shop Now at Apple
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at iTunes
Forgot your glasses? No worries! With this magnifying app, you can see what you need to in great detail while also looking cool being on your phone. Plus, it's $5 off list! Shop Now at Apple
That's a buck off and the first time this party game has been free in several years. Shop Now at iTunes
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Apple
That's a huge $30 off list and the best deal we could find for this graphing calculator app. Shop Now at Apple
Save $2 on a great, free way to stay fit while stuck at home. Shop Now at Apple
This is the first time that this $200 recording software has ever been offered as a free trial. Future free trials will only last 30 days. Shop Now at Apple
That's a savings of $2. Shop Now at Apple
