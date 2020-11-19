New
Sorel Women's Shoes & Boots Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 55% off
free shipping

Sandals start at $40, flats at $44, sneakers at $47, and boots at $69. Plus, the included free shipping saves you an extra $8 on all orders under $100 ($100 is the normal free shipping threshold). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Pictured is the Sorel X Disney 'Frozen' Tofino II Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot for $84.97 ($100 off).
  • Expires 11/21/2020
