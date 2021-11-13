It's $28 under what you would pay from Sorel direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- microfleece lining
- faux fur collar
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on a selection of Ultraboost styles. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Ultraboost DNA 1.0 Shoes in Bahia Mint/Eqt Green/Cloud White for $144 ($36 off).
Save on over 160 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. ($89 is usually the minimum for free shipping.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95 for orders under $49 (it's usually not free under the $89 threshold).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber Two Step Meal Set for $34.29 ($136 off list).
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Save on over 2,000 styles from Cole Haan, Ecco, Converse, Asics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping. (It usually requires an $89 spend. You can also choose ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are they Converse Men's Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $5).
Save on over 300 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Fila Heritage Unstructured Cap for $12.97 ($15 off)
Sign In or Register