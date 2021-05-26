Sorbus Swing Hammock Chair for $28
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Sorbus Swing Hammock Chair
$28 $50
free shipping w/ $89

Assuming you're spending enough to get free shipping, it's the best deal we could find by $7. (If you do pay for shipping, it's roughly in line with other stores' prices.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Orders of $89 or more get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $7.95. (Perhaps some of these deals will help.)
Features
  • 40" x 50" overall
  • 295-lb. capacity
