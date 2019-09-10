New
Rakuten · 20 mins ago
Soozier Full-Body Power Tower Home Gym
$170 $210
free shipping

Aosom via Rakuten offers the Soozier Full-Body Power Tower Home Gym for $209.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now

Features
  • 660-lb. max capacity
  • sit-up station
  • vertical knee-raise station
  • push-up station
  • multi-grip pull-up station
  • dip station
  • measures 69" x 35" x 80"
  • Model: B1-0181
