Adorama
Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight
$2,998 $3,998
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,000. You'd pay about $259 more if you purchased the items separately. At this price, it's like getting the speedlight for free. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • continuous shooting up to 20fps with AF/AE tracking
  • vibration free electronic shutter
  • 4D focus
  • 24.2MP sensor
  • 4K video
  • 5-axis image stabilization
  • 2.95" LCD display
  • Flashpoint Zoom R2 TTL speedlight
